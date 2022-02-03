Travel Bags Market 2021-26: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global travel bags market reached a value of US$ 19.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global travel bag market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the travel and tourism industry. There is a rising consumer preference for polycarbonate material luggage bags produced in trendy colors and aesthetically appealing designs. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of smart-electric bags that contain batteries to charge smart devices, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the development of lightweight global positioning system (GPS)-enabled bags with luggage tracking capabilities, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Delsey SA

• Deuter Sport

• Fenix Outdoor

• Hermès

• Kering

• Louis Vuitton

• Lowe Alpine

• LVMH

• Osprey

• Rimowa

• Samsonite

• Timbuk2

• Victorinox

• VIP Industries

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polyester

• Fabric

• Leather

• Others

Breakup by Luggage Type:

• Duffle

• Trolley

• Backpacks

Breakup by Price Range:

• Premium Price

• Medium Price

• Low Price

Breakup by Demography:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Factory Outlets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

