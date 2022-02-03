Jonalyn Greene of True Healing Potential to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As human beings we all have amazing, innate healing capabilities.

Jonalyn Greene believes we can access this true healing potential through the power of mind body energy medicine.

Jonalyn is the founder of True Healing Potential, an alternative healthcare practice specializing in mind and body energy medicine. Jonalyn is passionate about helping her clients move past their concerning health issues so they can regain freedom, joy and happiness on all levels of body, mind and spirit.

“To move past our issues, we need to process the stuck emotions that are embedded in the physical body. Emotions are really energy in motion,” says Jonalyn. “That's why mind body energy medicine has such a profound, lasting effect. It’s a whole energetic shift. And it just makes me feel so good to see my clients shed those layers of sadness or pain so their light can shine.”

The symptoms that show up in our body are actually a reflection of our mind. Thought patterns of fear, overwhelm, anxiety, despair, depression, affect our physical body and all of our systems. If we're not processing emotions properly, the chemical signature of the emotion settles into the tissues, which then disrupts the communication between the different systems. This then shows up as symptoms, aches and pains.

“We all encounter stress: relationship stress, work stress, family stress, money stress, health stress. This stress takes a toll on us emotionally, physically and spiritually,” says Jonalyn. “Stress creates the fight or flight nervous system response. We all spend too much time these days in our modern, fast paced world in a stress response state. As a result, our body never gets a chance to fully rest. It can't digest. It can’t repair. It can't heal.”

In her practice, Jonalyn uses two specific energy healing modalities: BodyIntuitive and BodyTalk. BodyTalk and BodyIntuitive explore the deeper layers of the imbalance causing symptoms or disease. These modalities help to uncover the story behind the symptoms. Like a detective, Jonalyn does an intuitive scan of the mind and body to uncover the systems that are out of balance and then helps to reconnect these areas with different techniques.

“BodyIntuitive and BodyTalk help people reconnect with themselves to access their true healing potential,” says Jonalyn.

Jonalyn's mother grew up with natural healing remedies which she passed on to Jonalyn. She taught Jonalyn the power of plants and food as medicine.

“My mother thought going to the doctor was the last resort,” recalls Jonalyn.

Many years later, her husband would suffer an autoimmune meltdown, becoming very ill for two years with pain and inflammation all over his body, and western medicine could never properly diagnose him with a disease label.

“It was really hard to watch him be in so much pain and agony and feeling absolutely helpless,” recalls Jonalyn. “I didn't have much support from family or friends while being his main caregiver. Since there was no disease label, it was hard for people to grasp the situation and most stepped away as they didn’t know what to do or say. It was a very lonely and dark time for us.”

Jonalyn says the experience did serious damage to her mental health. Meanwhile, as mysteriously as her husband’s health had deteriorated, he started to get better. No longer needing to hold it together, Jonalyn began to fall apart.

“Because I didn't have to hold it together, my mental health took a nose dive,” says Jonalyn. “After a few years of feeling quite lost and not knowing if I was ever going to feel happy again, I realized that my happiness depended on me and nobody else. I had to go within myself to get out of the mess that I was in, so I started to seek out different ways to try to help myself.”

That’s when Jonalyn was first introduced to a BodyTalk practitioner.

“Her energy was so happy and vibrant, I wanted what she had!” recalls Jonalyn. “After only a few sessions, I could feel the shifts in my body and mind, my heart just lit up. I was so affected by what I was experiencing, I did not want anybody to go through what I had gone through.”

