The Shadow of Donald Trump Looms Over South Jersey Again

VINELAND, NJ, US, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It seems both Jeff Van Drew and Sean Pignatelli will be going head to head for the Republican nomination to represent New Jersey's 2nd congressional district. Pignatelli, who announced his candidacy in late 2021, seems to be the front runner and more popular candidate amongst South Jersey. Van Drew the current incumbent has not campaigned as hard for the upcoming election, making it hard to tell if he will be seeking reelection. While we are still unsure if Van Drew plans to seek reelection, Donald Trump could have a large say in which candidate will become the official representative of New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. If Donald Trump decides to endorse either of these candidates, it could set the tone for who will take the nomination.The election of 2018, Trump endorsed Van Drew, who had just switched parties from Democrat to Republican, and ended up defeating Democratic nominee Amy Kennedy in the general election. However, many South Jersey Republicans have voiced, they are ready for a change. Van Drew's track record of voting in Congress shows he still leans more towards the Left and supports their ideology more than the conservative Republicans. Pignatelli has a more conservative side when it comes to voting. Pignatelli has been campaigning mostly on protecting police officers, increasing funding for the police, as well as ending mask mandates, and giving parents a voice when it comes to their children's education. Where this seems to be more of what the 2nd congressional district of New Jersey would like to see more, we won't know until Donald Trump puts his stamp on it, by endorsing one of these candidates. By backing Pignatelli, South Jersey could receive a more conservative and younger(33) representative. However, Trump did back Van Drew once and may decide to do it again. Whether Donald Trump decides to back Van Drew or Pignatelli the 2nd congressional district of New Jersey seems to be in good hands with Republicans.