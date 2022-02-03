Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B302055

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 22nd, 2021, at 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 3701 - Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 1754 - False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Jesse J. Laflam                                              

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

ACCUSED: Brett P. Lawton                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

VICTIM: Nathan Matys

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 22nd, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a reported theft at a location in Readsboro, VT.  Nathan Matys, of Readsboro, VT, advised he arrived at his repair shop and observed a male running away from one of his vehicles on the lot carrying something in his arms.  It was later discovered that the catalytic converters were cut from a Cadillac Escalade (the converters were found behind the building adjacent to the repair shop).  A hand print was located on the vehicle which was swabbed for DNA.  The swab was analyzed and DNA belonging to Jesse J. Laflam, of Rockingham, VT, was located on the vehicle.  Investigation revealed that Jesse and Brett P. Lawton, of Chester, VT, were dropped off at the location, cut the catalytic converters from the Cadillac Escalade, and were later picked up from the scene after Nathan located them on the property.  During the investigation, Brett provided false information to Law Enforcement.  Brett and Jesse were issued criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 28th, 2022, at 0815 hours, and April 25th, 2022, at 0815 hours, respectively. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 28th, 2022 at 0815 hours / April 25th, 2022, at 0815 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

