North America Frozen Seafood Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America frozen seafood market reached a value of US$ 13.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.1 Billion by 2026.

The rising consciousness amongst consumers regarding their health has led to the increasing demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which is primarily driving the frozen seafood market in North America. Moreover, the widespread adoption of seafood products due to the presence of proteins, vitamins, and fatty acids is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising inclination of consumers toward frozen food over canned products is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

• Leroy Seafood

• High Liner Foods

• Marine Harvest

• Iglo Group

• Austevoll Seafood

• Fishery Products International

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Country

• United States

• Canada

Breakup by Type

• Shrimp

• Salmon

• Tuna

• Tilapia

• Pangasius

• Catfish

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Speciality Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Sector

• Retail

• Institutional

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

