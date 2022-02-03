Brazil Medical Devices Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecast 2030

Brazil Medical Devices Market report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors that fuel the growth of the Brazilian medical devices market are changing medical technology landscape encouraging the introduction of innovative products, increasing aging population, and rising government investments & trade initiatives. However, high cost of imported medical devices and high sales tariffs, challenging regulatory environment for approval, import, and sales of medical devices, and low penetration of medical devices in Brazil are factors restraining the growth of the market. Developing healthcare infrastructure, development of advanced ultrasound with a wide array of applications, and establishment of manufacturing facilities in the country by global players create opportunities in this market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The leading manufacturers profiled in this report are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare. The strategies implemented by the leading manufacturers, to strengthen their position in the market, are mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the Brazil medical devices market.

• This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.



• An extensive analysis of dominant segment of the market helps in understanding the current market trend.

• The report provides an exhaustive information about new product launches, research and recent developments of the Brazil medical devices market.

• An in-depth analysis of key strategies adopted by major companies helps in understanding a competitive scenario.



The ultrasound segment is further segmented into technology, application, and product. Based on technology, the ultrasound market is classified into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. Based on product, the ultrasound market is further classified into display and portability. The application segment of ultrasound is further divided into radiology/general imaging, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, vascular system, urology, and others.

The Brazilian medical devices market is segmented based on defibrillators into product and end users. By product, the market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. Based on end users, the market is further divided into hospitals, homecare, public access market, and alternate care market.

