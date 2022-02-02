Cuba strengthens capacities for the management of its water resources in the face of climate change

"Giving water the value that corresponds to it, a blue gold that must be protected”, was the premise that encouraged the development of this training, as Tatiana Villegas pointed out in her opening remarks, who highlighted the strategic priority given in Cuba to the incorporation of environmental, climate and disaster risk considerations into socioeconomic development strategies at the national and territorial levels.

For this reason, the project, as a whole, “also seeks to support the implementation of the use of electric cars nationwide within the water resources management system, contributing to the creation of infrastructures for carbon-free land transportation,” UNESCO representative emphasized.

The Director of International Affairs and Bilateral Collaboration of the INRH, Fermín Sarduy Quintanilla, for his part, highlighted the relevance of this initiative for the national strategy aimed at expanding water security in Cuba in the face of climate change impacts.

The technical training was enabled by national and international experts. The first day was devoted to the presentation, by INRH specialists, of the characteristics of Cuban hydraulic sector and the State Plan for Confronting Climate Change “Life Task”. It included a panel on climate finance in Cuba and national experiences in project formulation, by Dr. Wenceslao Carrera Doral, Coordinator of CUBAENERGÍA Programmes.

The international consultant Ms. Jessica Jacobs, CEO of SURECO & Partners and expert in climate finance and digital innovation, made an introduction to the GCF, which continued during the second day with training on specific issues of project formulation for this financing instrument within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.