Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2022-27: Share, Size, Trends, Top Companies, Growth and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market reached a value of US$ 81.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 145.32 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is the processing machinery used to produce various electronic and integrated circuits (ICs). Front-end and back-end are two of the most frequently used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Front-end equipment includes silicon-wafer fabrication, photolithography, ion implantation, and mechanical polishing machines. On the other hand, back-end equipment involves the machinery for assembly, packaging, and testing of integrated circuits. These machines offer numerous benefits, such as streamlined production, better yield and reliability, nominal design and manufacturing errors, improved workplace safety, etc. As a result, semiconductor manufacturing equipment find extensive applications in the manufacturing of products for numerous industries, such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe. Furthermore, semiconductors are widely utilized to manufacture consumer electronics along with various hybrid and electronic vehicles. Additionally, numerous technological developments have led to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, several key manufacturers are using IoT-enabled silicon-based sensors in the manufacturing equipment that offer remote monitoring capabilities for complex circuit boards. All of the above-mentioned factors will further continue to drive the market in the coming years.
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Advantest Corporation
Applied Materials Inc.
ASML Holdings N.V.
KLA Corporation
Lam Research Corporation
Onto Innovation Inc.
Plasma-Therm LLC
SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
Teradyne Inc.
Tokyo Electron Limited
Toshiba Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market on the basis of front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension, supply chain participant and region.
Breakup by Front-End Equipment:
Lithography
Wafer Surface Conditioning
Deposition
Cleaning
Others
Breakup by Back-End Equipment:
Dicing
Bonding
Metrology
Testing
Assembly and Packaging
Others
Breakup by Fab Facility:
Automation
Chemical Control
Gas Control
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Memory
Optoelectronic Components
Logic Components
Microprocessor
Discrete Components
Analog Components
Others
Breakup by Dimension:
2D
5D
3D
Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:
OSAT Companies
IDM Firms
Foundries
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
