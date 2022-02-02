Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:48 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect failed to obtain any property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/K0_JVC57oH8

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.