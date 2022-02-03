Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Fourth District.

At approximately 8:47 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency while the other suspect acted as a lookout. The employees fled and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property.

At approximately 9:46 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle, described as an Acura TLX with heavy tint on all windows, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and videos below:

https://youtu.be/ifco-e7eKJE

https://youtu.be/ePMZWf4hZHo

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.