Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2022-27 Trends, Growth, Industry Size, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global photo printing and merchandise market reached a value of US$ 19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Photo printing and merchandise refer to a variety of personalized gifting and decoration materials on which photographs are printed. Printed cards, calendars, canvases, mugs, keyrings, cushions, t-shirts, etc., are some of the common product categories. They are primarily produced by using the dye-sublimation procedure, in which the printed dye is incorporated with the polymer coating of the sublimation paper onto the object. This procedure creates highly vibrant, durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting prints.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras offers enhanced flexibility and customization to photo editors, thereby catalyzing the photo printing and merchandise market growth. Additionally, the growing inclination of millennials towards personalized gifting options has escalated the demand for photo printing and merchandise. These products are also used by corporates for product promotions and increasing brand awareness among the masses. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition and 3D prints, are also bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of social media platforms and online retail channels is further expected to drive the market.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global photo printing and merchandise market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eastman Kodak Company

Card Factory

Digitalab Ltd.

Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Shutterfly Inc.

Cimpress NV

American Greetings Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global photo printing merchandise market on the basis of region, product type, printing type, device used and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Prints

Wall Arts

Cards

Photo Gifts

Photo Books

Calendars

Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

Digital Printing

Film Printing

Breakup by Device Used:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Instant Kiosk

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

