Heavy snow, winds, falling temperatures continue to make travel dangerous across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced this afternoon that travel conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate from the impacts of a major winter storm that will be felt for several days, while urging the public to postpone all unnecessary trips. Since last night, more than 10 inches of snow has fallen in the hardest-hit regions of the state, with expected blowing and drifting, combined with falling temperatures, likely producing extremely dangerous travel conditions during the overnight hours and into Thursday.

"The Illinois Department of Transportation is using all of its available resources to keep roads as safe as possible, but we ask for the public's continued cooperation by delaying nonessential travel and staying home," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This storm clearly will be a marathon and not a sprint, with the snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold presenting challenges for our snow-and-ice teams and the traveling public over the next several days. Your help and patience will remain key to ensuring the safety of everyone, even after the storm has passed."

The National Weather Service as part of an ongoing winter storm warning is predicting another round of snow starting later today for much of central and southeastern Illinois, along with parts of the Chicago area, with the potential for 6 to 10 additional inches or more in some areas. Significant ice and sleet accumulations are possible south of Interstate 70 in southern Illinois, creating extremely slippery surfaces and slick conditions.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow tonight and through Thursday, reducing the effectiveness of plowing operations and leading to treacherous conditions. Colder air is expected to bring subzero temperatures by Friday morning.

Due to the long duration of the storm, sustained high winds and severe cold reducing the ability of materials to treat the roads, as well as the challenges of staffing a prolonged winter weather event, IDOT is asking the public to remain patient, use caution and prepare for much longer travel times to persist, with snow-and-ice response and cleanup efforts potentially lasting several days.

Numerous crashes and incidents of vehicles leaving the road have occurred across the state. For updates on the latest emergency road closures, visit idot.illinois.gov or click here.

Gov. JB Pritzker this week issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the extreme weather and help stranded motorists as part of a robust, statewide response among multiple state agencies.

"The brave troopers of the Illinois State Police are working hard alongside our Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois National Guard, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and other state agencies to provide motorist assistance during this volatile winter storm," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Nearly the entire state of Illinois will see impacts from this storm by the time it passes, impacting all of our troopers on patrol. With two troopers having already been hit while serving the public today, we implore you, if you don't absolutely have to be out on the roadways, stay home."

Statewide, IDOT has available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient. Do not attempt to pass - conditions in front of the plow will be worse than behind it.

If travel is absolutely necessary:

• Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing. • Make sure your gas tank is full. • Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle. Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency. • Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule. • Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency. • If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences. • Always wear a seat belt, whether you're sitting in the front seat or back seat. It's the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired. • Visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com for regular updates on road conditions statewide. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.