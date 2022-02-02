Submit Release
Secretary of State Springfield Offices and Many Central and Southern Illinois Driver Services Facilities to be Closed Thursday Due to Winter Storm

ILLINOIS, February 2 - Due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm, Secretary of State office buildings in Springfield, as well as many Driver Services facilities around the state, will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. All Chicagoland metro Driver Services facilities will be open but may have to suspend road tests due to the hazardous conditions.

White advises the public to visit ilsos.gov to check the status of Driver Services facilities in their area before traveling to a local facility. White urges motorists to drive safely and, if weather conditions are challenging, to consider delaying their visit to a facility.

White continues to encourage people to conduct business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver's license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver's license, learner's permits and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to Commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.

