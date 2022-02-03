United States Smart Grid Security Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
Looking forward, the United States smart grid security market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Smart Grid Security Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States smart grid security market is currently witnessing strong growth in 2020. A smart grid refers to information technology (IT) and communication system utilized for delivery, consumption and generation of power. These systems are susceptible to security threats as they are simultaneously connected to a series of networks. Smart grid security systems maintain an efficient, cost-effective, clean and reliable power distribution across the grid. In addition to this, these solutions safeguard against data tampering by using cryptographic hardware products and authentication and encryption technologies.
The consistent escalation in the consumption and generation of power is primarily driving the smart grid security market growth across the United States. The increasing penetration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and rising finesse of cyber-attacks are further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread establishment of smart grid projects has inflated the demand for better security solutions in the market. This increase has also prompted governmental authorities to mandate stringent regulations and standards for smart grid operators, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Looking forward, the United States smart grid security market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Encryption
Antivirus and Antimalware
Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Firewall
Others
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Others
Breakup by Subsystem:
Demand Response System
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/ Industrial Control System (ICS)
Home Energy Management System
Advanced Metering Infrastructure
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Cloud-based
On-premise
Breakup by Security Type:
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Database Security
Network Security
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
