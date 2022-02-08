Don't Hire an Executive Search Firm Before Reviewing These 5 Considerations Shares Enlow and Associates
Don't hire an executive search firm before reviewing these 5 considerations shared Enlow and AssociatesSANTA ROSA, CA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you're a CEO or part of an executive board, choosing the right executive search firm impacts the rest of the leadership search process and can be the difference between the company's ultimate success and failure. You're entrusting that chosen firm with a highly consequential responsibility—finding optimal candidates who can embrace the company's culture while executing the CEO or executive board's vision and leading the organization into the future.
Executive Search Firm leader Mark Enlow, President and CEO/Owner of Enlow and Associates, shared his expert insights on five of the most vital considerations a company must contemplate before hiring an executive search firm.
Has the executive search firm demonstrated an ability to attract the best prospects to meet your needs? Before ever discussing openings with a candidate, successful firms must first understand your culture, understand and distill your perception of the ideal candidate, including their role and responsibilities, be clear about what success looks like, and clarify what makes your company an attractive fit.
What steps does the executive search firm take to ensure discretion and confidentiality during the search process? Mark Enlow noted that discretion is critical, as leaks can be catastrophic for companies and candidates. It can be insightful to ask the prospective firm to explain their approach to this critical part of the search process.
Is the executive search firm an expert in your industry? Can they reach beyond the usual suspects? Elite search firms bring expertise gained only by spending years immersed in your industry, along with a breadth of knowledge from outside your business sector. By strategically understanding your culture and leadership needs, they can seize opportunities to bring in candidates with the right persona from unexpected places.
What is the firm's assessment process? How do they assess what candidates might be a good fit? How does that process look at the preliminary stage, and how does it differ as the field narrows to the finalists? What kind of guidance do they bring to help companies make their final decision? Legitimate firms like Enlow and Associates should be able to share its framework with you, even if some steps of the process are proprietary.
How well are they connected? Mark Enlow shared that executive search firms must have a deep and broad digital Rolodex to help your company find a worthy leader who aligns with your expectations. Exceptional executive search firms stay connected to the most successful leaders and the up-and-comers. They make it their business to understand these leaders' aspirations and know when to approach them with opportunities. Exemplary firms have their finger on the pulse of human capital, knowing who's making a splash and what will motivate them to make a move.
Making a solid hire accelerates your company's success with forward momentum. Making the wrong hire can set you back years, both financially and in lost human capital. Before you begin choosing candidates for your next senior leadership position, make sure you've done your due diligence by hiring an executive search firm that can confidently address the five critical considerations above.
