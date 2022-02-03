The saga has drawn the country’s attention to the opaque process by which Americans can be compelled to forfeit their liberties, including choosing their own medical treatment, because a judge has decided they are unfit to care for themselves.
You just read:
When Should a Homeless Person in San Francisco Lose the Right to Care for Themselves?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.