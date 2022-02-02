Ethics Committee Issues Advice about Disqualification When a Judge’s Spouse May be a Trial Witness

The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) has issued advice about when a judge should disqualify when defense counsel expresses an intent to call the judge’s spouse as a witness during the sentencing phase of a capital trial.
