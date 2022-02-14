ESLOVE launches “Love by Eslove” fragrance to celebrate its anniversary on Valentine’s Day
Love by Eslove is the brand's first fragrance that doesn't come in a dropper bottle
Four years ago, I launched my very first fragrance and without knowing it, I started a brand. Today, four years later, I’m happy to introduce an alcohol-free luxury scent made with love, for you.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eslove, vegan brand and leader in luxury perfume oils, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new fragrance “Love by Eslove”. Created to celebrate love, this romantic perfume was launched to honor the brand’s 4th year anniversary on Valentine’s Day. “Love by Eslove” is the first roller ball fragrance created by the brand for those who love feminine and sophisticated scents.
— Priscilla Eslo, CEO & Founder
The opening offers fascinating floral notes of sweet pea, enhanced by green tea leaves in the heart of the composition. The base leaves a refined powdery touch on the skin and thus embraces a love story told in a new and modern way.
Eslove has gained an edge with the launch of alcohol-free luxury perfume oils. Their best sellers ‘perfume oils’ feature three original scents: Orange Blossom, Tea Olive, and Velvet Rose. Formulas are clean, vegan and cruelty free, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly: no nasty, useless, or harmful ingredients. With 5-star reviews only, highly satisfied customers and word of mouth have led Eslove’s success and reputation to the top in the perfume oil and beauty industry.
Eslove’s new fragrance is handcrafted using essential oils and nature identicals that utilize the highest quality ingredients. “Love by Eslove” is available in a glass roller ball bottle of 0.5 oz 15 ml with golden colored cap. TSA approved, this fragrance is available online at the Eslove official website and retails for $29.99.
What are you waiting for? Order yours now.
Video produced by: Grethel Pavon
Mel Prado | PR Manager
Eslove
marketing@eslovecollection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
ESLOVE launches “Love by Eslove” fragrance on Valentine’s Day