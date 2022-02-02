COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for this week, including some walk-ins

CANADA, February 2 - Health PEI is advising of nearly 750 appointments still available at clinics across the province tomorrow and Friday for Islanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including walk-in appointments at dedicated booster dose clinics.

There are more than 280 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. There are also more than 460 appointments for booster doses available at dedicated clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments through Friday, February 4:

Thursday, February 3

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre in Charlottetown (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 87 appointments available

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (3pm – 8pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 36 appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 253 appointments available



Friday, February 4

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 27 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre in Charlottetown (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 258 appointments available

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments available

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Road (9am – 5pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 80 appointments available



The dedicated booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older are accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinics reach capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics for individuals 12 and older and for children 5 to 11 years of age are by appointment only.

Given the impending weather forecast for the province, Health PEI will advise of any impacts to clinic operations – delayed openings or early closures – due to poor weather or road conditions and advise Islanders of the need to reschedule their appointment using the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines

