Complimentary Pre-Purchase Inspection Helps GuysWithRides Get 1984 Mustang SVO Sold
Like David and Goliath, GuysWithRides often bests larger online collector car marketplacesFLEMINGTON, N.J., UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Samsel of GuysWithRides.com recently sold a 1984 Mustang SVO with only 13,000 miles on it for $15,300. The high bid of $13,000 was short of the seller’s reserve of $17,999, but Samsel worked out a mutual deal to get the car sold. A difference-maker during the deal was GuysWithRides providing a complimentary pre-purchase inspection.
It was just another day on the virtual lot for Samsel, who co-founded GuysWithRides with his wife, Nancy, in 2018 and who together have created a thriving community for classic car collectors, enthusiasts and aficionados.
The fastest-growing part of GuysWithRides is its “Reserve Parking” marketplace that connects private party buyers and sellers in reserve-price online auctions. Samsel sometimes describes what he does as a “David and Goliath” situation, competing with major auction sites.
Bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better, Samsel said. For example, an online marketplace specializing in modern cars with a much larger audience could only get a high bid of $10,200 for the Mustang and couldn’t work out a deal after the auction.
Samsel points to other examples where a major online marketplace couldn’t close or get good deals. A private seller listed a 2005 Mercedes-Benz E500 Estate with him and, despite his recommendation otherwise, the seller wanted to stick to an $8,000 reserve. When it didn't sell on GuysWithRides after a high bid of $4,000 and a verbal offer of $4,300, the seller ended up agreeing to a no reserve auction on another site, where it only managed to get a winning bid of $4,233.
“All that netted him was a charge of $99 and lost time dealing with a new website,” Samsel said.
Another time, a 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost with only 9,000 miles was listed on GuysWithRides. With a reserve price of $130,000, GuysWithRides only received a high bid of $80,000 while a major marketplace only mustered a $116,000 bid. Consequently, the private seller ended up taking a dealer's offer of $125,000 to trade it in.
At GuysWithRides, sellers do not have to worry about dealers buying their collector car in the hopes of a lucrative quick “flip.” The site doesn’t allow dealers to buy or sell on their platform. Buyers can bid with confidence knowing they are participating in a level playing field with other private parties, not dealers who often bid higher knowing they can still make a profit.
The GuysWithRides site is not just about auctions, Samsel added. The site has a wide variety of entertaining and informative content, including games, how to articles, project car updates and past "Talking Cars" live streams. On the site’s Guys & Their Rides section, car enthusiasts share their passionate stories about their rides and participants receive free merchandise for participating.
