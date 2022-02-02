THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Continue Consideration of H.R. 4521 – America COMPETES Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology) As of tonight, the House has completed debate through Republican En Bloc #3. Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Bowman Amendment #22. Members may track consideration of amendments here. A full list of amendments can be found here. Postponed Amendment Votes (3): Democratic En Bloc #1 Bipartisan En Bloc #2 Republican En Bloc #3 Possible Postponed Suspensions (6 votes) S. 583 – PRICE Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform) S. 566 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 42 Main Street in Slatersville, Rhode Island, as the "Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office" (Sen. Reed – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2324 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the "D. Edwina Stephens Post Office" (Rep. Lawson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 735 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 502 East Cotati Avenue in Cotati, California, as the "Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building" (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3539 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 223 West Chalan Santo Papa in Hagatna, Guam, as the "Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office" (Rep. San Nicolas – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2842 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 120 4th Street in Petaluma, California, as the "Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office Building" (Rep. Huffman – Oversight and Reform)