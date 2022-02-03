Photographer Elena Fedorova organized a Flying Dress Empowering Photoshoot in a megapolis
Empowering women photoshoot took place in Mexico City. Four women in their 50s, were posing in flying dresses, it was their first professional photo session.MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elena Fedorova, international photographer and promoter of "The Power of the Dress" has been doing photo sessions for 15 years. A flying dress empowering photoshoot was the first experience for Paola Guzman (mom, writer, and co-founder of RadioPassion Us), Alexandra Rodriguez (biologist), Guadalupe Castañeda (mom, entrepreneur), and the third one for Alma Gonzalez (mom, life coach, and founder of "Ama tu Cuerpo con Alma").
A flying dress photoshoot in the urban ambiance is a spiritually and physically liberating experience. While posing in a city where you are surrounded by people every second, you confront one of the biggest fears uncovered in the question, "What will they think about me?" That type of fear makes many women live in fear of judgment and stops them from feeling beautiful. Four brave women used a flying dress as a vibrant assistant on their journey of elegantly saying "Goodbye!" to that fear, following the basic psychological advice: "The best way to overcome a fear is to face it." At the end of the photo session the women said that it was a liberating and empowering experience, and big step in learning to love themselves at this moment as beautiful and independent women.
Paula Guzman: "The power of women in a dress! Yesterday I had a wonderful, refreshing, fun, and great inner work experience. Override the judgments of others, connect with my femininity, feel beautiful just for me. Thanks to my friend and fellow broadcaster Alma Gonzalez, coach, and the great photographer Elena Fedorova for making me smile and love myself for a whole day that is undoubtedly unforgettable. Beauty standards are so relative; in the end, the only valid opinion is that of ourselves. Let yourself flow and accept experiences without expectations. Letting the moment itself surprise you is very beautiful. When you feel happy you project it, you radiate light. People on the street took pictures of us and even asked us to pose with them. I thought, how crazy if it's just me, a mature woman in a flying dress."
Alma Gonzalez: "True beauty is the essence of the soul, the reflection of a mix between the light and shadow. Connecting with both sides, transcending those judgments, and having the courage to be themselves regardless of the opinion of others was an act of love that we shared, flying in our dresses to our being. Love, on the other hand, is an exchange of essences, moments, and experiences, sometimes motivated by an inevitable impulse that leads you to do things that you never thought you would do in your life. Like walking in the main square of one of the most beautiful cities in the world, hand in hand with other women who want to be free, just like the freedom that fills the magical wings of every flying dress."
Elena Fedorova photography
International photographer, multilingual, published in The New York Times.
+52 984 150 8101
email us here