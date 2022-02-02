WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 49.842 and 49.843 of the statutes; Relating to: Requiring a biennial report to the Joint Committee on Finance on the availability of public benefits for certain groups of individuals and duties of the Office of Inspector General in the Department of Health Services. (FE)
Status: A - Public Benefit Reform
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab942
You just read:
AB942 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Public Benefit Reform - 2022-02-02
