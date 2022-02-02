WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to amend 863.27, 865.201 (1), 867.046 (1) (c), 867.046 (1m) and 867.046 (2) (intro.); and to create 705.18 and 867.046 (2) (L) of the statutes; Relating to: nonprobate transfers of farming implements at death. (FE)
Status: A - Agriculture
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab948
You just read:
AB948 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture - 2022-02-02
