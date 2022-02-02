New affordable homes open in Kamloops

CANADA, February 2 - Seniors with low to moderate incomes in Kamloops started moving into 37 new affordable homes on Feb. 1, 2022, with the opening of a newly built rental housing development.

“With the opening of this building, more seniors in Kamloops will have the security and peace of mind that comes with having an affordable home, close to friends and loved ones,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “Together with our community partners, we are working to make sure seniors in Kamloops have a good, safe home they can afford.”

The Province partnered with the City of Kamloops and ASK Wellness Society to build the new rental complex named Cookie’s Place. The four-storey building, located at 1260 Hillside Ct., will provide 37 one-bedroom units for seniors. The building is close to local amenities and has an on-site restaurant that can serve residents. Monthly rents range from $375 to $900, depending on tenant income.

“We are extremely excited for what this new housing will provide to the City of Kamloops, in particular for seniors who have found it challenging to find safe and affordable housing,” said Bob Hughes, CEO, ASK Wellness Society. “After nearly 30 years in operation, we have seen the growing gap in accessible housing for seniors. With Cookie’s Place, we are narrowing that gap and honouring the needs of our local aging population.”

Cookie’s Place is named after well-known Kamloops housing advocate Cookie Reimer. Reimer has volunteered with ASK Wellness Society since its inception. Her contributions include raising more than $300,000 to support people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

“I am incredibly honoured to have this building named after me, in recognition of my 30 years volunteering for ASK,” said Reimer. “I am also thrilled for the new occupants to have such a lovely place to call home.”

ASK Wellness Society will own and operate Cookie’s Place, which is adjacent to Maverick Manor, an existing support, recovery and career development program facility also operated by the society.

“This is a day to celebrate,” said Ken Christian, mayor, City of Kamloops. “I first met Cookie in Lillooet in the late '70s. Cookie is a consummate volunteer who values community over self. This seniors’ facility bearing her name is a testament to how much Cookie believes in the contribution of our elderly to civil society, and how we shall be measured by how well we care for them.”

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including approximately 1,300 homes in Kamloops.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $3.9 million to the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, as well as approximately $220,000 in annual operating funding.

ASK Wellness Society provided the land, valued at $817,000, for the project.

The City of Kamloops provided $130,000 in municipal waivers.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/