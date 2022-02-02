African-Canadian/Black History Month proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed February as African-Canadian/Black History Month, in honour and recognition of the legacy of Black Canadians across the nation.

Black History Month is an opportunity to learn more about the many accomplishments and contributions made by persons of African heritage to Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada.

"Saskatchewan is proud to be home to such an active and vibrant African-Canadian community," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Black History Month is the perfect time to reflect on the many achievements and the role that persons of African heritage have had in making Saskatchewan the culturally diverse province it is today."

This year is also the 18th Anniversary of the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum (SACHM).

"We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing and proclaiming African-Canadian/Black History Month in Saskatchewan," SACHM Executive Director Carol La Fayette-Boyd said. "It is important to acknowledge the contributions African-Canadian's have made to our province and to understand the vital role played in our history."

The SACHM kicked off the launch of Black History Month at the MacKenzie Art Gallery on Sunday, January 30. SACHM is also offering virtual events during the month, including Celebrations and Revelations 2022, a free virtual concert presented in partnership with the Black History Month Music Tour on February 2.

For a list of upcoming events, visit the SACHM's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SACHMSaskatchewan.

