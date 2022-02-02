Company Fined $100,000 for OHS Violation Resulting in Serious Workplace Injury

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2022

On November 30, 2021, Premium Brands Operating GP Inc. pleaded guilty in Yorkton Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was charged with contravening clause 140(2)(b) of the regulations (being an employer, in the circumstance where a machine or other piece of equipment, part of a machine or of a piece of other equipment requires cleaning while all or any part of a machine or other piece of equipment is in motion or under power, fail to ensure that workers who are required to perform the cleaning are trained in the written work practices and procedures, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

Three other charges were stayed.

As a result of this violation, on January 24, 2022, the Court imposed a fine of $71,429 along with a $28,571 surcharge, for a total fine of $100,000.

The violation stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 9, 2019, in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured while sanitizing a piece of equipment.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

