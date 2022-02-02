Inslee appoints Robert Grim to the Okanogan County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today appointed Robert W. Grim to the Okanogan County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Christopher Culp, who will be retiring on March 31.

Grim is a partner of Kuehler & Grim, a Winthrop law firm he co-founded in June 2021, where he practices in the areas of real estate, business, civil litigation, and family law. From 2015-2021 Grim served as an Okanogan County District Court judge hearing criminal and civil cases, including a term as its presiding judge from 2019-2021. Before joining the bench, Grim worked as a criminal defense attorney with Kottkamp & Yedinak, PLLC, in Wenatchee.

Grim earned his bachelor’s degree at Washington State University. He earned his law degree at Gonzaga University School of Law.

Since 2016, he has been a board member with Room One, a Twisp-based social service non-profit serving the Methow and Okanogan Valleys in the areas of domestic violence prevention, reproductive rights education and advocacy, parenting and family support, youth homelessness, and other services. He has been Room One’s board president since 2017.

“Robert has deep roots in Okanogan County. He has also demonstrated a sound judicial temperament and fitness for the bench over his years in District Court,” said Inslee. “I expect that he will call on this judicial experience to smoothly transition to the Superior Court bench.”