Public Safety Communications Commission to meet February 9

The Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) will meet February 9, 2022 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and lunch will be held in the I-80 room at the WYDOT-U Training Center.

Commission members will meet Wednesday, February 9, at 9:00 a.m., for an educational session presented by WYDOT staff. The session will include a tour of the Transportation Management Center and the WyoLink offices. Masks are required for everyone attending the tour.

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials,  visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email communicationscommission@wyo.gov

