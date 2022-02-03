Bisk Announces Contract Renewal with Michigan State University
Broad College of Business continues long-standing partnership with Bisk for top ranked online master’s programsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced that it has renewed its contract with Michigan State University’s (MSU) nationally recognized Broad College of Business.
With the contract renewal, Bisk will continue to support MSU’s online master’s programs in Management, Strategy and Leadership (MSL) and Supply Chain Management (SCM). In 2018, Bisk and MSU expanded their partnership to include a master’s in Healthcare Management, which remains in place.
“Michigan State has been a valued partner since we began working together in 2011,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “We're honored to collaborate in delivering these top-ranked programs to students around the world.”
The Broad College has been ranked No. 1 for five consecutive years (2018–2022) by U.S. News & World Report for its graduate programs in supply chain/logistics. During its December 2021 graduation, the MSL program achieved a significant milestone by awarding its 1,000th degree. Broad College was ranked No. 12 overall – and No. 7 among U.S. public universities – in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Online Master’s in Business Programs, which includes both the Master of Science in MSL and Master of Science in Healthcare Management programs.
“For more than a decade, we’ve worked to collaborate, create and provide exceptional online education,” said Sanjay Gupta, Eli and Edythe L. Broad Dean of the Broad College of Business. “As we further enhance our successful partnership, we are confident Bisk will continue to bring its expertise and innovation to offer our students an exceptional Spartan experience.”
About Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world’s leading research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
