Protein Ingredients Market expected to reach a valuation of USD 47.4 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Protein Ingredients Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.5 Bn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of USD 47.4 Bn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.6% for 2022-32.



Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 26 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 47.4 Billion Global Growth Rate 5.6% Forecast Period 2022-2032

By 2019 end, worldwide sales of protein ingredients, contributed by both animal protein ingredients and plant protein ingredients, will roughly account for the value of US$ 43 Bn. Demand for animal-based protein ingredients continues to be more as compared to that for plant-based protein ingredients, clearly owing to wider availability of products and nutritional profile in case of the former.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-833

Consumption of protein-rich diet, particularly as a part of sports nutrition, is bolstering sales of protein ingredients in global market. A continuing R&D opportunity in sports nutrition in line with the plant-based dietary trend. Demand for protein ingredients is thus increasing.

Key Takeaways - Protein Ingredients Market Study

Demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is increasing among the working consumers. For RTD beverages, key to success of innovation is in the beverage itself. Trends in past five years have made it evident that using vibrant colors and innovative packaging can help sell the beverage. Consumer awareness for health and wellness, demand for clean label and functionality are some of the contributing factors to increasing the demand for RTD beverages.

Manufactures of supplement and nutritional bars are launching unique products with additional nutritional profile and various flavours that attract customers and demand for these products is expected to increase ~8% during the forecast period.

Whey protein concentrate undergoes different processing as compared to isolate and hence, protein ingredient isolates have fewer carbohydrates, fats, lactose and it is highly nutritional. Isolate form of whey is typically more expensive. Taking slightly more amount of concentrates are proven to give similar results as that of isolates at lower cost.

Egg and egg-based products have been versatile and multifunctional in both specialty and regular food. Egg protein works efficiently with gluten-free formulations, are easily digestible and provide nutritional functionalities. Thus, helping the food formulators to develop gluten-free products.

Increasing consumption of food and beverage products including bakery, dairy, meat, poultry products, and breakfast cereals in developing economies and economies in transition is fuelling the global protein ingredients market.

Due to increasing urbanization and awareness of mindful living, the consumption of protein ingredients is increasing in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The prevalence of diseases caused due to obesity is increasing at an alarming rate. A sizeable chunk of the population is turning health-conscious and remains focused on the consumption of protein-rich foods on a routine basis. This has been a major booster to the growth of protein ingredients market.

Manufacturers are concentrating on Flavoured Healthful Innovations

Rising demand for protein ingredients and an increasing number of small, medium and large scale manufacturers across the world are the reasons for growing the intensive competition in the protein ingredients market. To sustain the position in protein ingredients market companies are manufacturing high-quality protein ingredients with multiple benefits. The manufacturers are investing in research and development to launch innovative and unique protein ingredients based products. Manufacturers are launching multiple flavors of supplements and nutritional powders and beverages which attracts the consumers. Manufacturers are launching plant protein ingredients products for vegan and vegetarian consumers.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-833

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 26 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 47.4 Billion Global Growth Rate 5.6% Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Form and Regions Key Companies Profiled • Solae LLC



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Cargill Inc.



• Glanbia plc



• FrieslandCampina DMV B.V.



• Kerry Group plc



• Arla Food Ingredients



• ROQUETTE FRERES S.A



• Davisco Foods International, Inc.



• Axiom Food Inc.





Request Advisory@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-advisory/rep-gb-833

Find More Insights on Protein Ingredients Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global protein ingredients market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the protein ingredients market on the basis of product type (animal protein and plant protein), application (supplements and nutritional powder, beverages, protein and nutritional bars, bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, meat and meat products, dairy products, infant nutrition, animal feed and others), form (isolate, concentrates and others), across five major regions.

About Food Market Division at FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Plant-Based Energy Drink Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the plant-based energy drink market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Liquid Flavour System Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the liquid flavour system market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Healthy Low-Fat Desserts Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the healthy low-fat desserts market is estimated to grow at 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Healthy Fats Low Carb Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, healthy fats low carb market is set to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Low-calorie Toast Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the low-calorie toast market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Healthy Fat-Free Snacks Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, during the years 2021-2031, the demand for healthy fat-free snacks is expected to expand steadily.

Veggie Meals Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the veggie meals market is set to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Veggie Chips Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, veggie chips is set to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Frozen Smoked Salmon Market: Frozen smoked salmon is a kind of salmon prepared predominantly from a fillet that has been cured and smoked.

Turkey Flavors Market: Turkey flavors are often used to enhance the flavor of foods. Natural and synthetic flavors are the most popular flavor additives.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-ingredient-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/protein-ingredient-market