Gov. Cox signs first bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 2, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed nine bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to nine. Information on these bills can be found below.

Statement about HB183:

“In-person learning is critical to the development of children and youth,” Gov. Cox said. “With this bill, we have clarified how schools transition to remote learning when significant illness threatens a school’s ability to safely continue in person learning.

“Test to Stay is one element of a layered approach to offer in-person learning in a safe manner. This law clarifies that the state will implement Test to Stay when it is determined that it will be helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The virus has been evolving and our response needs to too.”

Statement about base budget bills:

“Utah has consistently built rainy day reserves since the last economic downturn — even during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Cox said. “The state’s major rainy day fund balances total more than $1.15 billion as of FY 2022, including $231 million in deposits made at the end of FY 2021. We’re thrilled that the Legislature agrees that planning for future unknowns is vital to our economic health with the allocation of an additional $57 million in rainy day fund deposits.

“Reflective of its continuous AAA bond rating, Utah consistently considers both long-term and short-term impacts when budgeting for infrastructure. We are grateful that the Legislature agreed to address authorized and outstanding bonds with one-time funds for the prison and FrontRunner double-track projects to ensure that our children do not have to pay for what we want today. This excellent use of one-time funds demonstrates the fiscal responsibility and foresight that our federal partners lack.”

Download a copy of this press release here.

###