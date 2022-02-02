F&G Range Grant Committee to meet Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and virtually

The Idaho Fish and Game Range Grant Committee will have a meeting Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. MST at 600 S. Walnut St. and in Boise and online through a video conference.

Agenda items include:

Staff and Committee member welcome (Adam Park, IDFG Communications and Marketing Bureau Chief)

Review of available funding for 2022 grant cycle; discussion of preferred grant parameters.

Committee review of Range Grant applications.

The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom at idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW, however, members of the public in attendance or online can observe the meeting, but there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).