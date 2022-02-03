Real Estate Speaker and Coach Darryl Davis, CSP Named a Top Influencer and Newsmaker by RISMedia for 2022
Real estate coaching and training company Darryl Davis Seminars proudly announces CEO Darryl Davis, named “2022 Real Estate Newsmaker” by RISMedia Magazine
I'm so proud of our team's commitment to giving real estate agents the tools, training, and support they need to thrive in any market and help ensure they never feel alone on their path to success.”WADING RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darryl Davis Seminars, a real estate coaching and marketing company, is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Darryl Davis, CSP, has been named a “2022 Real Estate Newsmaker” by RISMedia Magazine.
The prestigious list, which appears in the February 2022 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, recognizes a dynamic group of real estate professionals for their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their work to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.
The 2022 class of Real Estate Newsmakers honors just over 300 industry members, including Davis who earned a spot on the list for the third straight year.
Davis and his team funded over 100,000 meals for Feeding America in the past year, developed tools to make it easier for real estate agents to promote and engage in causes most important to them, helped them navigate steep learning curves in a changing new market, and helped them feel valued and essential in their communities.
The company also launched a new print and digital magazine for real estate agents and added a print portal and agent referral directory for members to ensure that real estate professionals have every resource they need to succeed with more ease, especially during sometimes turbulent times.
“I am deeply honored every day by the opportunity to help real estate professionals serve their communities at extraordinary levels and build businesses that support their families and goals and that they can be proud of at the end of the day,” shared Darryl Davis.
Honorees were nominated by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in categories such as Influencers, Achievers, Champions, Forward Thinkers, Those That Inspire, Agents of Change, Creative Thinkers. Darryl was named as a top Influencer and Thought Leader.
About Darryl Davis Seminars
Darryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and training platform that empowers real estate professionals with the skills, tools, and coaching they need to grow their business, serve customers, and design careers worth smiling about. For more than 30 years, Darryl Davis has coached thousands of real estate agents to become their personal best. The Power Agent® Program helps agents average more than $33,000 in revenue from their previous year. To learn more about Darryl and his team visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com.
