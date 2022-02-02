Repaving to Begin on I-40 in Smith Co. to Repair Deteriorating Asphalt

SMITH CO., Tenn. – Emergency milling and paving is expected to begin Monday to repair multiple locations of deteriorating asphalt on Interstate 40 in Smith County.

Alternating lane closures will be conducted in both directions over the next few weeks. Work will begin each day around 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the night as weather permits. Crews will try to avoid impacts to rush hour traffic as much as possible.

Vulcan Materials Company is expected to begin work in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 252 Monday morning. Water trapped in the open graded asphalt mix with the freeze/thaw cycles from back-to-back winter storms caused large potholes and long portions of the asphalt to deteriorate.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html.

