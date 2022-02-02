Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,902 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Ami­cus Brief Against Apple for Vio­lat­ing Antitrust Laws

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in an amicus brief at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in support of Epic Games, Inc., in its lawsuit against Apple, Inc., relating to Apple’s alleged violations of state and federal antitrust laws in the operation of its App Store. Thirty–five (35) states joined the amicus filed on January 27.  

Apple’s conduct has harmed and is continuing to harm mobile phone app-developers and millions of citizens due to its monopolization of app-distribution and in-app payment solutions for iPhones, while it stifles competition and amasses supercompetitive profits in the nearly one trillion-dollar-a-year smartphone industry. 

“Big tech companies like Apple should not have the power to monopolize an industry and prevent consumers from choosing their preferred technology app through unethical business practices,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not allow major corporations to undermine the rule of law while misleading Texans in the process.” 

To read the brief click here. 

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Ami­cus Brief Against Apple for Vio­lat­ing Antitrust Laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.