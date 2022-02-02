Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in an amicus brief at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in support of Epic Games, Inc., in its lawsuit against Apple, Inc., relating to Apple’s alleged violations of state and federal antitrust laws in the operation of its App Store. Thirty–five (35) states joined the amicus filed on January 27.

Apple’s conduct has harmed and is continuing to harm mobile phone app-developers and millions of citizens due to its monopolization of app-distribution and in-app payment solutions for iPhones, while it stifles competition and amasses supercompetitive profits in the nearly one trillion-dollar-a-year smartphone industry.

“Big tech companies like Apple should not have the power to monopolize an industry and prevent consumers from choosing their preferred technology app through unethical business practices,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not allow major corporations to undermine the rule of law while misleading Texans in the process.”

To read the brief click here.