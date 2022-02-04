Limor Zamir, Most Successful Real Estate Agent, Wins Big for Clients in California

Limor Zamir Real Estate -Best California Real Estate Agent Most Recent 5 Star Review for Limor Zamir

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limor Zamir is the most successful real estate agent winning big for her clients using her own connections and network to find them a house that is not yet on the market. Zamir's Exclusive listings allow them to receive first dibs on their favorite neighborhood and negotiating the best price.

"Limor was able to list the house for sale in June and the house sold and escrow closed by the middle of June." - 5 Star Review, Ronald Schwartz (2-28-22).

A house purchase or sale is more than a transaction. Limor Zamir is an attentive guide on a life-changing journey. Families from all around California have trusted her to find their dream homes and successfully negotiate on their behalf since 2014. Limor is committed to making the buying or selling process more personal for her clients; she takes the time to get to know their requirements and preferences, walk them through the process from beginning to end, and serve as a resource before, during, and after each transaction. She's also willing to assist with home upgrades. Because you're more than a client when dealing with Limor.

"I'm straight forward and upfront with clients, always delivering excellent service. My clients are my extended family." states Zamir.

"What is the current market value of my home?" "What are my options for increasing the value of my property?" are common questions. Zamir has it covered with a free 45-minute in-home assessment. To meet in person in Zamir's office, Book Here internal for a free consultation. She will assist in the sale or purchase of the home.

Since 2014, Limor’s been helping everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned investors make their real estate visions into realities.

Zamir explains, "Our philosophy is simple: clients come first. We pledge to be in constant communication with our clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process. We believe that if you’re not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job. We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients."

"Thanks to Limor we found our new home where we can raise our family. Limor is extremely knowledgeable in LA market and has many connections. Thanks to her we found a house before it was even on the market. She was able to take us through the whole process and made sure all of our questions are answered. We worked with many brokers before, Limor was special since she really cared about us - it felt like she's buying a house for her own daughter. We were ready to put couple of offers before but Limor played "devils advocate" and her questions made us realized that we need to look for something else. She literally told us "it's too much money" many times. A lot of other agents will want to close a deal as soon as possible," Five-Star Reviewer.

Schedule an appointment now: 310-866-3778 http://homesbylimor.com or email limorzamir05@yahoo.com