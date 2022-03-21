Brighton Pools Makes Waves in Franchise Marketplace with Sales Launch
The Maryland-based pool company has introduced a new franchise opportunity along with a new name change.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighton Pools, a Maryland-based pool company, has kicked off 2022 with its franchise sales launch and an exciting new name.
Owner of Brighton Pools, Gary Hohne, is thrilled to be launching the franchise opportunity. “For over 70 years we have had exceptional customer service, management, technicians, and the finest craftsmanship,” stated Hohne. “We are taking these processes and systems that have been through decades of refinement and putting them into an easy-to-follow franchise package.”
According to Hohne, the pool industry is surprisingly recession-resistant. “Since there are over 10 million residential pools in the US and 300,000 commercial pools, it is a perfect opportunity to be in the swimming pool business as swimming is the fourth most popular sport in America,” pointed out Hohne. “People are loving pools more than ever today! Over the past 24 months alone, the swimming pool industry is reporting 50% to 100% gains in new construction and renovation of existing pools.“
At the outset of the franchise launch the company made moves to change its name. Formally known at Hohne Pools, a family name, Hohne chose to refresh the brand to prepare for national expansion.
The franchise package includes marketing materials, ongoing operational support, and state-of-the-art technology. “We are able to grow much more quickly because we utilize the advancement in technologies for geospatial, financial and customer relations management,” stated Hohne. Franchisees will have access to the software, making the estimation process smooth and efficient.
Brighton Pools is seeking to expand throughout the entire nation with new territories, including both single and multi-unit franchisees. “There are talented engineers and builders out there, but that’s not the person who needs the franchise,” asserted Hohne. “We are seeking business-savvy people who grasp the intricacies of business ownership. We need business people.”
Interested individuals can learn more about owning their own franchise in the pool industry by visiting the Brighton Pools website at www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com.
ABOUT Brighton Pools
Brighton Pools has been delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service to their clients for nearly 70 years! When it comes to swimming pool renovation, maintenance, water chemistry, and supply, there’s none quite like Brighton Pools. To learn more about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com
Gary Hohne
Brighton Pools
email us here