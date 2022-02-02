Maine DOE Welcomes Health Care Professionals Serving on School Public Health Response Team

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed a team of health care professionals as part of the Maine Department of Education School Public Health Response Team. The School Public Health Response Team has been in the making since the start of the school year and serves as the point of contact that schools reach out to for the most current information and resources related to COVID-19. The newer members of the School Public Health Response Team join School Nurse Consultant, Emily Poland and School Public Health Response Coordinator, Nancy Dube who have been coordinating COVID-19 health response efforts between the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Maine schools during the pandemic.

Each region has been assigned a School Public Health Liaison from the team whose primary goal is to assist schools in the region with all coordination, planning, questions, and collaboration related to COVID-19. More specifically the School Public Health Liaisons will serve as a resource for pooled testing questions, including registration, and support, BinaxNOW testing follow-up testing procedures, and connecting with health partners to set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for age appropriate students and staff. In addition, the liaison can work with school staff through positive COVID-19 case questions.

Sandra (Sandy) Lauzier School Public Health Regional Liaison

Sandy has lived in Saco most of her life. She has been a Registered Nurse (RN) for 49 years and recently retired after 38 years serving as a school nurse where she was a school district team leader and advocated tirelessly for a better student to nurse ratio. Outside of work, family time is the most important to Sandy. She enjoys a tradition of family dinner night every week with her kids and grandchildren. She also likes to spend time with her husband walking and biking and visiting their favorite places.

Martha Israel, MEd RN NBCSN School Public Health Regional Liaison

Martha began her school nursing career in 1988 at Student Health Services at the University of Southern Maine (USM). She moved to Vermont in 1995 and worked as a school nurse for 24 years. Martha has also worked part time as a psychiatric nurse since 1986 when she worked at AMHI. She recently moved back to Maine to be closer to family. In her free time she is working on restoring the gardens in her new home and spending as much time as she can exploring the coastal coves with her dog Greta.

Johanna Peterson, BSN School Public Health Specialist

Johanna lives in the Belfast area and is happy to be starting her new role on the Maine Department of Education’s School Public Health Team! She joined the Department after doing school close contact tracing last year. In the past she has worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as a school nurse, and in healthcare information technology. In her spare time, she keeps busy on her mini farm and chasing her children around for their various activities.

Cristie Barone School Public Health Specialist

Originally from Florida, Cristie has also lived in New York and Massachusetts but considers New Gloucester, Maine her home. She has worked as a school nurse for most of her career and feels very privileged to be working with the School Public Health Response Team at the Maine Department of Education. Cristie enjoys playing the piano and talking with friends. Her first choice for any free time is to spend it with family, whether it is participating in water and outdoor activities, playing cards, going out to eat, riding the motorcycle with her husband, or watching a movie.

Elaine Ouellette School Public Health Regional Liaison

Elaine is from Van Buren in Aroostook County and has lived in that area most of her life. She is now a snow bird and lives in Summerfield, Florida in the winter, enjoying the warm Florida sunshine during Maine’s cold winter months. Before taking this position, Elaine was retired after serving as a School Nurse for nearly 25 years in Van Buren and working part time as a physician assistant for a local medical provider. She has worked in the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on the Medical/ Surgical Floor in her local hospitals, and worked in a local Family Practice Office seeing patients for nearly 20 years. In her spare time, she is a quilter and a crafter and enjoys gardening, baking, cardmaking, oil and acrylic painting, and scrapbooking.

Susan Accardi, RN School Public Health Regional Liaison

Susan is a retired school nurse having worked for the Windham Raymond School Department for 25 plus years. She has lived in Raymond for 40 years, raised her two children there, and now her grandson is attending Raymond Elementary school as well. Up until taking the position with the Maine Department of Education she served the school as a substitute nurse. Susan is grateful to join this incredible team of nurses to help fellow school nurses who are out in the field doing incredible work.

Beckie Geagan School Public Health Regional Liaison

Beckie been a nurse for many years, serving most recently as a member of the Maine DOE Contact Tracing Team, and prior to that as the School Nurse at MCI (Maine Central Institute) in Pittsfield for 18 years. A native of New York City, Beckie has lived in Maine for 24 years (thanks to her husband Frank, who is a Mainer through and through) and prides herself on having two beautiful and amazing states she can call home. Beckie is so glad to be able to help the school nurses of Maine as they work ceaselessly to take care of school children, schools, and families.

Debra St. Amand School Public Health Administrative Assistant

Debra was born and raised in Maine, calling Windsor her home for the past 30 plus years. She has provided administrative assistance and support to organizations in Augusta and surrounding areas, with the most recent being the State of Maine’s Department of Public Safety. Debra is looking forward to supporting this amazing team of nurses. In her spare time, she enjoys outdoor activities and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Nancy J. Cooley, FNP-BC, MSN School Public Health Specialist

Nancy lives in Vassalboro with her husband and four dogs. She has a master’s in parent child health nursing and nursing education. Nancy spent many years on the faculty of the nursing education program at the University of Maine at Augusta and as the director of the program. She is a Family Nurse practitioner and has worked in family practice, which she continues on a per diem basis. Her nursing career also included home health nursing, school nursing, and participating on medical trips to the Dominican Republic. She came to the DOE as a contract tracer last year, moved to the CDC as a Covid Investigator, and has returned to the DOE to be part of the School Public Health Response Team. She is glad to work with this team and support the nurses in our schools. She enjoys quilting, knitting, hiking, and kayaking, as well as spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Fleur Vining, BSN/RN School Public Health Regional Liaison

Fleur was born and raised in Maine, and also spent many years in Northwestern Connecticut, before returning to Maine. She has worked as a school nurse for most of her career. She joined the Maine DOE contact tracing team in the fall of 2020, before assuming her role of regional liaison. Fleur enjoys spending time at her lake house with her husband and two wonderful children.

Lori Huot, BSN School Public Health Regional Liaison

Lori was born in Maine and though she traveled with her husband, they both found that Maine is where they want to be, with family. Lori’s 14 years of nursing experience has been diverse, ranging from surgical nursing, ambulatory care, and hematology/oncology. For the last 6 years she has been in her most prized role, school nursing. Lori is excited to join the team, hoping to bring some aid and relief to the nurses working tirelessly for our communities. In her free time, she adores being a dedicated hockey mom for her two boys, practicing art, and spending time with family at the cottage on the lake.

Neeburbunn Lewis, RN/MSN School Public Health Regional Liaison

Neeburbunn was born and raised in Maine. Prior to nursing, Neeburbunn earned her BS and MSN in Kinesiology. She spent several years working as a Wellness Coach, Personal Trainer and Group Exercise instructor. She spent many years as a specialized Pilates instructor. Her interest in science and health guided her into nursing and she has many years of experience as a cardiac nurse. She started out with cardiac rehab, then worked on a Cardiac/Telemetry unit and then became a Specialty RN in Electrophysiology. She enjoys educating patients and working on individual care plans that include exercise, diet, and health goals. Neeburbunn is engaged in an active lifestyle with her family. She enjoys all outside activities!

Lorimer (Elsa) Hemingway, RN School Public Health Regional Liaison

Originally from Newton, Massachusetts, Elsa moved to Maine in 1999, attending New England Baptist School of Nursing and Emmanuel College and graduated with a BSN. She has been a nurse for 31 years with experience in pediatrics, geriatrics, plastic surgery, and phone triage nursing. Elsa really enjoys being part of an amazing team of nurses that are able to help other nurses, schools, staff, and everyone involved maneuver through this pandemic and be a support system for others.