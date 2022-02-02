New Professional Learning Series: Welcome to Public School ~ Building High-Quality Kindergarten Transitions

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team, in conjunction with the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet and the Office of Child and Family Services, is pleased to announce a new professional learning opportunity: Welcome to Public School – Building High-Quality Transitions to Kindergarten. Recognizing the significant milestone that transition to kindergarten is for children and families, this series explores strategies for positively engaging children, families, caregivers, educators, and community providers in the process, including ideas for building transition teams and plans. School administrators and educators who support this critical period in children’s lives are encouraged to register for the series, preferably as teams to learn together. This 4-part series will be held over Zoom, on the dates listed below:

Module 1: An Overview of Kindergarten Transitions, March 10th, 3:30-4:30

Module 2: Student and Family Engagement: Thursday, Marcy 17th, 3:30 -4:30

Module 3: Engaging with Your Community: Thursday, Marcy 24th, 3:30-4:30

Module 4: Being School Ready-Building Transition Teams and Plans: Thursday, March 31st, 3:30-4:30

Please register for this 4-part series through this link. Participants are encouraged to participate in teams inclusive of those who support and partner in leading kindergarten transition planning and activities within their communities. This can include, but is not limited to, School Administrative Unit administration, teaching staff, community preschool and childcare providers, and parents/caregivers.

In conjunction with this learning series, the Kindergarten Transition webpages have been enhanced. These pages contain valuable resources for both parents & caregivers and educators & providers. The professional learning modules featured in this series will be available through this website and will include a facilitator guide to support use of the module content.

For more information, please contact Marcy Whitcomb, Early Childhood Program Monitor at marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov.