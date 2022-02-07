Sonoma Creamery® Hires CPG Industry Leader as Senior Vice President of Sales
Sonoma Creamery® welcomes Jon Murray as Senior Vice President of Sales to drive sales for their Cheese Crisps and launch exciting and innovative new products.
I’m really excited about joining the team at Sonoma. I look forward to bringing to market many of our proprietary, groundbreaking cheese-based snack products in the near future.”SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery® welcomes Jon Murray to the team as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Murray has grown and led high performing sales teams most recently at Velocity Snack Brands, and prior to that at Amplify Snacks (acquired by Hershey), Mars, Johnson & Johnson and H.J. Heinz.
— Jon Murray
“I’m really excited about joining the team at Sonoma,” said Mr. Murray. “I get to work with passionate people and sell awesome tasting snacks that we produce ourselves using only the highest quality ingredients. The innovation pipeline here is deep, and I look forward to bringing to market many of our proprietary, groundbreaking cheese-based snack products in the near future.”
Inspired by its heritage of making artisan cheeses since 1931, Sonoma Creamery uses simple, high-quality ingredients to bake naturally shelf-stable, crunchy, real cheese snacks that surprise, delight and nourish. Sonoma’s snacks are gluten-free, high in protein, keto-friendly, naturally lactose-free and contain only ingredients that you can pronounce. All of Sonoma’s cheese snacks are made by the company in Sonoma, California.
“We are thrilled to have Jon Murray on board,” said Sonoma Creamery CEO John Crean. “Jon has the experience and drive to build sales of our Sonoma® Cheese Crisps and launch exciting and innovative new products we have in store. We look forward to building the momentum behind our brand with Jon at the sales helm.”
Sonoma Creamery sells its flagship cheese crisp line in Parmesan, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bacon Cheddar, Everything Cheddar and Savory Seed flavors, as well as its heritage line of fresh cheeses in slices, chunks, trays and nuggets. Sonoma’s snack products can be found in independent natural grocers as well as nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target and Costco, among many other retailers.
For more information, visit sonomacreamery.com.
