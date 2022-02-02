Governor Ivey Awards $2.6 Million in Grants to Assist Victims of Domestic Violence

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded $2.6 million in grants to assist victims of domestic violence as they escape from abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

The governor awarded the funds to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence and seven nonprofit agencies that serve victims in their communities.

“Domestic violence is a crime that inflicts physical and emotional abuse with long-ranging effects, so victims need access to professional help to begin the recovery process,” said Governor Ivey. “I commend these organizations for providing compassionate assistance to victims at a time they need it the most and for offering domestic-violence education and prevention programs.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A portion of the funding to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence was allocated by the state Legislature in the 2022 General Fund budget.

“With the proper support, those who have unfortunately been victimized by domestic violence can begin taking steps to a brighter and more hopeful future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in support of these organizations and their important work in communities across Alabama.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the following funds:

Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence (statewide): $175,000 from the state General Fund to support a statewide domestic violence hotline as well as support the 16 local organizations that provide direct assistance to victims across the state.

The coalition will use an additional $70,000 grant for its Economic Justice Project, which seeks to reduce the impact of economic abuse on victims of domestic violence.

Safeplace Inc. (Florence): $1.4 million to provide emergency shelter, counseling, assistance with navigating the criminal justice system and other services to victims in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.

YWCA Central Alabama (Birmingham): $135,000 for awareness, education and prevention programs in Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties. The agency also provides emergency shelter and other assistance to victims.

Turning Point (Tuscaloosa): $45,000 to provide advocacy, emergency shelter, counseling and other assistance to victims in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

SABRA Sanctuary Inc. (Selma): $32,810 for domestic violence prevention and education programs in schools and communities in Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.

House of Ruth (Dothan): $456,720 to provide emergency shelter, advocacy, support groups and other assistance to victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Mobile): $219,000 to assist victims with navigating the criminal justice system, emergency shelter and housing, counseling and other services. The organization serves Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

The Lighthouse – Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (Robertsdale): $67,973 to provide advocacy, emergency shelter, support groups and other assistance to victims in Baldwin and Escambia counties.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, broadband expansion, water resources management, energy conservation and recreation.