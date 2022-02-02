Pre-Registration Ends Feb. 20 for Mid-South Ag Trade Conference

NASHVILLE – Farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural leaders can learn about the significance of international trade on local agriculture production, markets, and economies at the 2022 Mid-South Agricultural Trade Conference on March 3, 2022. Attendees should register by Feb. 20.

The conference will be held at Agricenter International located at 7777 Walnut Grove Rd. in Memphis, Tenn. Attendees will hear from experts on trade and a panel of State and National commodity leaders who will present tools and resources on agricultural exporting. There is no charge to attend.

“Agricenter International is extremely excited to work with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and UT to bring the Mid-South Agricultural Trade Conference to Memphis,” Agricenter International President and CEO John Butler said. “In the current business environment, international trade and developing new opportunities for local products are more important than ever for the success of the Mid-South agricultural business community.”

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty will address conference attendees virtually. Additionally, the conference will include speakers and presentations from university, government, industry, and commodity representatives. Speakers include Scott Gerlt, Economist at the American Soybean Association; Jon Holztrager, Director of Supply Chain Partnerships at the University of Tennessee Global Supply Chain Institute; Andrew Muhammad, Ph.D., Professor and Blasingame Chair of Excellence in Agricultural Policy at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture; Stephen Alexander Vaden, Judge, United States Court of International Trade; and Daniel B. Whitley, Administrator at the Foreign Agricultural Service.

The conference is being hosted by the Center for Profitable Agriculture, University of Tennessee (UT) Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, UT Martin, and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Registration and more information can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-mid-south-agriculture-trade-conference-tickets-181903858337.

Conference sponsors include Agricenter International; Farm Credit Mid-America; Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association; Tennessee Corn Promotion Council; Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation; Tennessee Farmers Cooperative; Tennessee Forestry Association; Tennessee Soybean Promotion Council; Tyson Obion County Complex; UT Extension; UT AgResearch; and Tennessee Pork Producers.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s mission is to serve all the citizens of Tennessee by providing options for responsible use of our agricultural and forest resources, developing economic opportunities, safeguarding food and fiber, and ensuring equity in the marketplace.