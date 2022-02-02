Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.3 percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 2,700 jobs for a total of 2,711,300 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 2,400 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 5,100 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted December 2021 unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the revised November 2021 rate of 3.5 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in December 2020, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for December 2021 was 2,682,800, of which 2,595,100 were employed and 87,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.3 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,939,900, of which 2,849,400 were employed and 90,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.1 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,351,300, of which 3,239,700 were employed and 111,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.3 percent. For the month, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 0.2 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring declined by 0.3 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area declined by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 13,500, while the number of employed increased by 100,300, and the number of unemployed decreased by 86,800. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 23,100, while the number of employed increased by 111,600, and the number of unemployed decreased by 88,600. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 21,300, while the number of employed increased by 125,200 and the number of unemployed decreased by 104,000. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area declined by 3.2 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring declined by 3.0 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 2,700 jobs. The private sector increased by 2,400 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 5,100 jobs over-the-month. Two private sectors had over-the-month job losses. The job decreases were registered in mining, logging and construction (-1,900 jobs) and professional and business services (-4,300 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (600 jobs); trade, transportation & utilities (4,900 jobs); financial activities (200 jobs); education and health services (800 jobs); leisure and hospitality (1,200 jobs) other services (900 jobs) and information remained the same. Government overall decreased by 5,100 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 600 jobs, state government decreased by 900 jobs and the local government decreased by 3,600 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 109,800 jobs. The private sector increased by 97,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 12,200 jobs. The private sector loss was registered in mining, logging & construction (-2,100) and financial activities (-1,100 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (1,800 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (8,800 jobs); information (1,600); and professional and business services (21,300 jobs); educational and health services (16,100 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (47,800 jobs) and other services (3,400 jobs). Government overall increased by 12,200 jobs. Federal government shows a decreased of 1,000 jobs, State government increased 2,400 jobs, and the local government increased 10,800 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2020 annual benchmark revisions. Attachments