Re: US Route 2 South Hero Near the Sandbar

UPDATE

The roadway is now open to both lanes. Thank you again for your patience, please drive carefully. 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 12:08 PM

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Grand Isle Sheriffs Dept

 

 

 

NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

 

US RT 2 NEAR THE SAND BAR IS CLOSED BOTH WAYS AT THIS TIME DUE TO TRAFFIC CRASH .  THE INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  THERE DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE ANY INJURIES

 

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. 

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

Re: US Route 2 South Hero Near the Sandbar

