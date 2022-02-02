Re: US Route 2 South Hero Near the Sandbar

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Grand Isle Sheriffs Dept

NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

US RT 2 NEAR THE SAND BAR IS CLOSED BOTH WAYS AT THIS TIME DUE TO TRAFFIC CRASH . THE INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THERE DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE ANY INJURIES

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.