Re: US Route 2 South Hero Near the Sandbar

The roadway is now open to both lanes. Thank you again for your patience, please drive carefully.
From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 12:08 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US Route 2 South Hero Near the Sandbar
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Grand Isle Sheriffs Dept
NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
US RT 2 NEAR THE SAND BAR IS CLOSED BOTH WAYS AT THIS TIME DUE TO TRAFFIC CRASH . THE INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THERE DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE ANY INJURIES
