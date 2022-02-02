Press Releases

02/02/2022

Governor Lamont Receives Final Report of Independent Investigation Into Employment Matter Involving Former State Official, Submits Findings to Office of State Ethics and Division of Criminal Justice

Governor Directs All Executive Branch Appointees To Receive Additional Ethics Training With Emphasis on Conflicts of Interest and Improper Use of Office

Governor Requests Policy Changes and Other Corrective Actions From Division of Criminal Justice

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received the final report of the independent investigation that he ordered be conducted in response to possible ethical or other improprieties made in connection with the hiring of a state employee within the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, and has provided the report and referenced documents to Mark Wasielewski of the Office of State Ethics and Andrew J. McDonald, chairperson of the Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission and associate justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

The investigation was conducted by the law firm of Day Pitney LLP and led by former U.S. Attorney Stanley A. Twardy, Jr.

In response to the report, Governor Lamont has requested:

His legal office work with the Office of State Ethics to develop and deliver within the next 90 days ethics training – with a focus on conflicts of interest and improper use of office – to all political appointees within the executive branch, including but not limited to all commissioners and deputy commissioners; and The Criminal Justice Commission within 30 days provide his office with a list of policy changes or other remedial actions that it is recommending the Division of Criminal Justice implement, including any statutory changes that may be required.

“I wanted this independent investigation conducted because the people of Connecticut deserve transparency and accountability from their government,” Governor Lamont said. “I am very disturbed by the findings in Mr. Twardy’s report. I am referring the matter to the Office of State Ethics and the Criminal Justice Commission because under our laws, they are the appropriate bodies to determine what further action should be taken. It is critical that all public officials understand and comply with state ethics laws.”