Newest oversized Scratch game from Washington’s lottery, Super Money, offers a chance to play and win big

Oversized 8”x10” ticket will offer more than $3.8 million in prizes, is one of three new games debuting in February

Olympia, WA (February 2, 2022) – Washington’s Lottery today announced something big: the launch of their newest, oversized Scratch game, Super Money. The new game, which is offered on an 8”x10” Scratch ticket, debuts February 4 and gives players a chance at more than $3.8 million in prizes.

The oversized ticket means there’s enough room for three separate playable game areas on one ticket, all with the same overall odds of winning, giving players more opportunities to try to win. Each ticket is $10 and offers a top prize of $200,000.

All three games use the same play style of matching any of Your Numbers to any of the Winning Numbers to win a prize shown for that number. Players can also reveal special symbols, such as a “2x” or “5x” symbol to win twice or five times their prize, as well as a “$20 burst”, “$50 burst” or “$100 burst” symbol to win a $20, $50 or $100 cash prize instantly. Each ticket also offers a bonus component where if you match two identical symbols, you win a prize shown.

In addition to the new Super Money game, this month Washington’s Lottery is also debuting two other Scratch games: Loteria v 24 for $2 per ticket and Typewriter Crossword for $5 per ticket.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 46 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures, and final decisions of the Executive Director.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

