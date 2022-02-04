New York’s BGC Skincare Launches Online Marketplace for Show Stopping Glowing Skin Without Unwanted Chemicals

BGC Skincare "Love Your Skin"

SOHO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGC Skincare is setting the tone for a new way to find your perfect beauty regimen. The revolutionary online marketplace is empowering women to create products in the beauty industry. The BGC Skincare platform gives women entrepreneurs a chance to have their products highlighted in an intimate venue, allowing for a more personal experience. The expert team at BGC beauty handpicks a curated list of items to provide a one-stop online shop for nourishing and repairing hair and skin.

Recently Harvard Health Publishing asked, Are personal care items causing health at risks? The survey found women use “12 different beauty products every day — cleansers, conditioners, hair dyes, fragrances, skin care products, scented lotions, nail polish, and makeup, to name a few. Take a quick glance at the labels. They contain a cocktail of chemical components.” BGC is opening a safe space to obtain clean products and a portion of the proceeds benefits The National Association for Women Business Owners.

The New York beauty industry giant highlights cruelty free products made with, NO dyes, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, phthalates, or parabens. The professionals at BGC Skincare pride themselves in providing the best skincare and haircare cosmetics. BGC Skincare will put together the perfect combination of organic skincare products for each valued client. BGC Skincare proclaims, “Let us help with our cutting-edge products that will have our happy client’s skin glowing in no time at all. Trust the BGC Skincare experts to deliver advice and products that will feed and revive skin, restore confidence, and bring out the best version of you!”

The vast array of BGC promotions range from body butters that heal and moisturize dry winter skin to spunky little items like the organic chocolate or coconut lip scrub that promise to be delicious, while exfoliating and moisturizing dry flaky lips. One of the best sellers is the Anti-Aging Youth Serum that contains infusing herbs that are all beneficial to the face for healing, repairing, and protecting.

Happy customers exclaim, “Exactly what I wanted, faster shipping! Love the scrubber and essential oils. Definitely will be getting more products. Thanks BGC Skincare.” Grace.

“Good service, delivery, well packed, and on time. Price is competitive, and quality is exceptional. I would recommend this product to everyone.” Zoe.

The customer is number one at BGC Skincare where the number one goal is to deliver safe products to a select clientele.

For more information, please contact Steven Khaghan:

Phone: 917-992-5530

Website: www.bgcskincare.com

