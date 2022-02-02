HHSE Opens Soft Launch of MyFlix "Early Adopter" Promotion

MyFlix - a multi-studio streaming service launching in April - has posted a handful of titles to stream as a "soft-launch" to ramp up the service.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

The consumer trend towards direct-to-home streaming of entertainment is finally complete with the introduction of the MyFlix multi-studio site offering thousands of independently produced films.” — Eric Parkinson, C.E.O.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers can test-the-waters and sign-up as early adopters to the multi-studio streaming platform, MyFlix, now accessible in a soft-launch promotion from Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE). Although the streaming service launch with thousands of movies is still three months away, the launch of a registration promotion is intended to create a baseline for ever-increasing consumer awareness prior to the national ads in April, said Hannover House.

The MyFlix.com site is being updated to include moving-graphics and key E-commerce functions. But the soft-launch site is now active and anyone can stream from a handful of selected MyFlix titles - for free! Those electing to sign-up as Early Adopters for the full service in April, can also get a free DVD with a first month's payment of $10.

"We think it will be fun for consumers to watch the service grow and the site evolve over the next few days and weeks as we move towards the national launch and promotions," said HHSE C.E.O. Eric Parkinson. "The current site is visually mundane and rather rudimentary. But our off-line site is highly polished, with moving graphics, template formats for titles including stars, synopsis, trailers and art, and generally presents as a very professional streaming service. We could not publish that final version at this time because the layouts include logos of supplier studios and art for major titles that MyFlix is obligated to announce prior to the main site's launch. So, what we have activated is a sneak-peek teaser, and an opportunity to work out operational kinks while allowing consumers to view some free movies and to sign-up for the service," he concluded.

Hannover House is offering consumers the choice of any one of four "bonus DVD" selections with the pre-registration payment of $10. The complete MyFlix service is set for a launch with thousands of movies and TV Episodes available for streaming, from a broad range of independent studios, libraries and major media companies. For the full service, consumers will have the option to watch movies for free (with advertising breaks), or without ads on either a monthly subscription basis or a “per-transaction” option. Hannover House has been operating in the entertainment sector since 1993, and became one of the top ten DVD unit suppliers to Walmart during the DVD boom days of budget bin purchases. The company is involved with several high-profile theatrical feature productions as well as the launch of the MyFlix service. Hannover House shares are traded on the OTC Markets exchange under ticker symbol HHSE.

For more on this soft-launch promotion, go to: www.MyFlix.com, or visit the Hannover House / HHSE informational blog site at:

http://hannoverhousemovies.blogspot.com/2022/01/hhse-offers-first-look-at-myflix-early.html?m=1

For more information write to: Register@MyFlix.com, or call Eric Parkinson at 818-481-5277

