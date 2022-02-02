3D Printing Materials Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 5.1 Billion by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

3D Printing Materials Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing materials market reached US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021. Sales are anticipated to be driven by the expansion of the automotive, medical, aerospace, electronics, and industrial sectors. The market is likely to witness a growth at 14.0% CAGR during the assessment period.



The global 3D Printing Materials Market is anticipated expand at an impressive 14.0% CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of technologically advanced manufacturing equipment across various sectors is driving sales of 3D printers worldwide, which is expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years.

Data Points Market Insights 3D Printing Materials Market Value 2021 US$ 1.3 Bn 3D Printing Materials Market Value 2031 US$ 5.1 Bn 3D Printing Materials Market Value-based CAGR 2021-2031 14% 3D Printing Materials Market Year-Over-Year Growth (2021) 11.6%

Raw materials such as plastics, ABS, PLA, metals & powders, carbon fibers, resins are some commonly used 3D printing materials. Growing trend of utilizing 3D printers to manufacture various kinds of small and large products are boosting the market.

In addition to this, increasing adoption of 3D printing in the building and construction sector is expected to augment the growth of the market. Furthermore, the expansion of automotive, aerospace, electronics and medical is anticipated to remain key growth driver of the global market of 3D printing materials.

As per FMI, North America is expected to remain a lucrative pocket in the global 3D printing materials market. Growth is attributable to the swift commercialization of novel technologies like 3D printing in various industries across the region.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Billion for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa. Key Segments Covered Material Type, Form, Application and Region

• Arkema S.A.

• Sandvik A.B.

• Evonik Industries A.G.

• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• Ultimaker B.V.

• Hoganas AB

• The EXONE Company

• General Electrics

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Materialise NV

• STRATASYS LTD

• MARKFORGED Inc. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways:

By material type, sales in the metal segment are forecast to grow at a 14.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

Based on form, demand for powder 3D printing materials is projected to increase at a 13.5% CAGR through 2031.

In terms of applications, sales in the automotive sector are forecast to gain traction at a 13.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

The U.S. will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the North America 3D printing materials market.

Sales in the China 3D printing materials market are projected to increase at a 15.2% CAGR through 2031.



Key market participants in the global 3D printing materials market elaborated in the report includes Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Sandvik A.B., Evonik Industries A.G., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Ultimaker B.V., Hoganas AB, The EXONE Company, General Electrics, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, STRATASYS LTD, and MARKFORGED Inc.

Key market participants are focusing on development of innovative 3D printing products to improve their product portfolios. Besides this, players are also investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global presence.

